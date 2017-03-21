Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

ZURICH, March 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent easier at 8,699 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

PARTNERS GROUP

The Swiss investment manager reported 2016 revenue of 973 million Swiss francs ($974.56 million), up from from 619 million francs in 2015. Net profit rose to 558 million francs, from 396 million francs.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica was fined 4.5 million francs by the Swiss competition watchdog WEKO, which said the Swiss drug company's unit that deals with the commercialisation of electronic medical information abused its market-leading position.

* Novartis said 21 percent of psoriasis patients who had been taking Cosentyx maintained skin clearance for up to one year after stopping treatment. The company said that could be a sign that Cosentyx goes beyond treating symptoms and actually modifies the course of the autoimmune disease.

* Conzzeta said its full-year group result rose 7.7 percent to 63.9 million francs, from 59.3 million in the year-earlier period.

* Peach Property said full-year net profit rose 10 fold to 10.4 million francs, helped by rising rental income.

* Komax said full-year net profit rose 22 percent to 35.5 million francs.

* Temenos said it has issued a new 150 million Swiss franc ($150.27 million), seven-year bond, saying the proceeds would be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

* Schlatter said it posted a 500,000 franc profit in 2016, rebounding from a loss of nearly 7 million francs in the previous year.

* Crealogix said first-half income from licence agreements rose by 48 percent to 17.6 million francs, from 11.9 million francs. It confirmed its full-year targets.

* Julius Baer said it has nominated Ivo Furrer, chief executive of Swiss Life, for election to its board of directors at its upcoming AGM.

* Siegfried said finance chief Michael Huesler is leaving the company in April, to be replaced by Reto Suter, who had been chief operating officer at Lonrho.

* Vetropack said full-year consolidated profit rose slightly to 42.6 million francs, from 42.1 million francs in 2015.

* Orell Fuessli said full-year net income fell to 12.3 million francs, from 12.8 million francs. It plans a 4 franc-per-share dividend.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell year-on-year by a real and work day adjusted 2.5 percent in February to 17.8 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said it expected economic growth of 1.6 percent in 2017, down from the forecast of 1.8 percent it gave in December.

($1 = 0.9982 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)