Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 28

ZURICH, March 28The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,627 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank will make a decision on its capital raising plans "as soon as possible," its chief executive said on Tuesday, without giving specific details on the timing or the type of fund-raising.

SIKA

Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche Holding said it has launched cobas HPV on the cobas 6800/8800 systems for cervical cancer screening.

* Jungfraubahn said it was proposing Hanspeter Ruefenacht as a new member of its board of directors, with the current vice chairman Juerg Rieben standing down.

* Implenia said the Swiss supreme court has set aside Zurich high court's verdicts on payment claims for Letzigrund stadium for formal reasons, saying substance of Implenia's appeal had not been examined.

* Chinese conglomerate HNA is seeking a stake in airport retailer Dufry - The Wall Street Journal reported.

* Syngenta is eying Bayer assets in raft of agrochem deals, Bloomberg reported.

* Vaudoise said it had signed the contracts for the acquisition of the entire share capital of the companies Dr. Meyer Asset Management AG and Berninvest AG.

* DKSH said it has signed a five-year agreement to provide distribution, logistics, warehousing and collection services in Cambodia to Bayer HealthCare.

* Kudelski said its Conax business had provided its UnyQTV cloud offering to Bulgaria's Unicoms Services, a pay TV operator in the Balkans.

ECONOMY

