Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

ZURICH, March 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,615 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks on Wednesday.
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday
approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug
Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track
after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.
For more news, click
ZURICH INSURANCE
Holds annual shareholder meeting at 1100 GMT
It appointed Francis Bouchard to the new position of group
head of communications and public affairs as of July 1
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika shareholder Schenker-Winkler Holding, the
investment vehicle of the founding family, said it will propose
a dividend of 96 Swiss francs ($96.74) per bearer share at the
company's AGM next month, and recommend the board's planned
payout of 102 francs per share be rejected.
* ABB is exploring the possibility of investing in
Indian start-up companies, Indian publication Business Line
reported.
* Swiss Takeover Board says determined that the report of
the board of directors of LifeWatch AG regarding the
public tender and exchange offer of AEVIS VICTORIA SA
meets the legal requirements. Takeover Board also found
LifeWatch did not violate the principle of equal treatment
vis-à-vis AEVIS VICTORIA SA with respect to the access to a due
diligence.
* LifeWatch also said Antoine Hubert and
Antoine Kohler have informed the company that they will not
stand for re-election to its board of directors at the next
annual general meeting to be held on April 26, 2017.
* Vaudoise Assurances reported FY net profit down
at 124.8 mln Swiss francs.
* Hochdorf Holding AG says completed placement of
mandatory convertible securities in aggregate amount of 218.5
million Swiss francs with Neue Helvetische Bank AG acting as
Lead Manager
* Panalpina's board of directors proposes to elect
Dirk Reich as a new member of the board at the upcoming Annual
General Meeting (AGM), to be held on May 3, 2017. He would
succeed Roger Schmid, who will not stand for re-election.
ECONOMY
*The Swiss National Bank cannot tighten monetary policy
ahead of other countries, SNB Governing Board member Andrea
Maechler said, forecasting the global low-rate environment would
continue for some time amid heightened uncertainty.
* The UBS consumption indicator rose to 1.50 points in
February from 1.44, indicating solid private consumption in the
first quarter.
Investor sentiment index for March due at 0800 GMT
($1 = 0.9923 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)