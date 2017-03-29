Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

ZURICH, March 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,615 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.

For more news, click

ZURICH INSURANCE

Holds annual shareholder meeting at 1100 GMT

It appointed Francis Bouchard to the new position of group head of communications and public affairs as of July 1

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika shareholder Schenker-Winkler Holding, the investment vehicle of the founding family, said it will propose a dividend of 96 Swiss francs ($96.74) per bearer share at the company's AGM next month, and recommend the board's planned payout of 102 francs per share be rejected.

* ABB is exploring the possibility of investing in Indian start-up companies, Indian publication Business Line reported.

* Swiss Takeover Board says determined that the report of the board of directors of LifeWatch AG regarding the public tender and exchange offer of AEVIS VICTORIA SA meets the legal requirements. Takeover Board also found LifeWatch did not violate the principle of equal treatment vis-à-vis AEVIS VICTORIA SA with respect to the access to a due diligence.

* LifeWatch also said Antoine Hubert and Antoine Kohler have informed the company that they will not stand for re-election to its board of directors at the next annual general meeting to be held on April 26, 2017.

* Vaudoise Assurances reported FY net profit down at 124.8 mln Swiss francs.

* Hochdorf Holding AG says completed placement of mandatory convertible securities in aggregate amount of 218.5 million Swiss francs with Neue Helvetische Bank AG acting as Lead Manager

* Panalpina's board of directors proposes to elect Dirk Reich as a new member of the board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on May 3, 2017. He would succeed Roger Schmid, who will not stand for re-election.

ECONOMY

*The Swiss National Bank cannot tighten monetary policy ahead of other countries, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said, forecasting the global low-rate environment would continue for some time amid heightened uncertainty.

* The UBS consumption indicator rose to 1.50 points in February from 1.44, indicating solid private consumption in the first quarter.

Investor sentiment index for March due at 0800 GMT ($1 = 0.9923 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)