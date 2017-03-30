Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 30

ZURICH, March 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.11 percent at 8,671 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to accelerate review of its CTL019 therapy for young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, helping the company's oncology program reach another important milestone.

LONZA

The Swiss pharmaceutical supplier will ask shareholders at next month's annual general meeting for permission to issue up to 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) in new shares to finance its acquisition of U.S. capsule maker Capsugel.

The shares were seen opening 1.9 percent down, according to premarket indicators.

SIKA

The founding family of the Swiss construction chemical maker will ask shareholders to reject the board's proposal to raise the dividend, intensifying a takeover battle involving France's Saint-Gobain.

GAM HOLDING

Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors said on Wednesday that Swiss asset manager GAM Holding should cut 353 back office jobs, a third of its total 1,023 workforce, to help cut costs by 100 million Swiss francs ($100 million) annually.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* WISeKey said talks with OpenLimit on possible merger are not being further pursued.

* Evolva said its fully-year net loss widened to 35.8 million Swiss francs, as revenue slipped to 9.6 million francs, from 13.4 million in the year-earlier period.

* Georg Fischer AG said it won a major order in cruise ship sector worth more than 40 million euros ($43.01 million) over five years.

* Roche said the U.S. FDA's advisory committee recommended approval of subcutaneous Rituxan for certain blood cancers, with a decision due on June 26.

* Kuehne Und Nagel International AG said it had become the global transportation provider for Gruenenthal Group.

* Zurich Insurance shareholders on Wednesday approved expansion of company's authorisation to increase share capital.

* Norinvest said it expects to have booked a total consolidated income of around 59 million Swiss francs in 2016, for a net result of around 4 million francs, including the extraordinary income item announced on 28 December 2016.

* EFG International said $400 million of Tier 2 Resettable Subordinated Notes due 2027 issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFG International AG on a subordinated basis have been placed with investors.

ECONOMY

The KOF indicator measuring expected performance of the Swiss economy is due at 1000 GMT.