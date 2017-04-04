Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 4

ZURICH, April 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,651 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
ABB
The engineering group is buying Austria's Bernecker + Rainer
Industrie-Elektronik for an undisclosed sum, beefing up its
presence in the automation products used in the plastic, food
and automotive industries.
Shares indicated 0.4 percent higher
BANKS
Over the first three months of 2017, turnover on the trading
platforms of SIX Swiss Exchange rose 6.0 percent year on year to
371.7 billion Swiss francs, the bourse operator said. Last
year's trading was spread over more transactions, which is why
the corresponding figure for this year of 12,861,385 is 7.8
percent lower than last year's total.
Trading turnover was 143.1 billion in March alone, the
highest monthly total so far this year.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Peach Property Group AG resolves capital
increase; Kreissparkasse Biberach becomes new anchor investor
with 7.8 pct shares
* BKW AG reviews sale of Italian distribution
business
* Vectura Group Plc says Sunovion Pharmaceuticals,
U.S. licensee of group's partner Novartis AG, launched
Utibron Neohaler in U.S.
* Moody's assigns B2 rating to Schmolz+Bickenbach's
new senior secured notes due 2022
* Orascom Development Holding AG sees FY 2016 total
revenues in range of 235-240 million Swiss francs, expects net
loss attributable to shareholders in range of 195-205 million
francs for 2016
* Valartis Group AG divests minority participation
in algeria; closing of the contract expected for end Q2; FY
group loss 38.1 million Swiss francs
* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG and Stadler Rail AG
have concluded a building rights agreement for a site in St.
Margrethen
* Aventron AG improved its FY net revenues by 100
percent to 48.5 million Swiss francs
ECONOMY
