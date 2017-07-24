FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 24
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
深度分析
全球货币政策收紧前景 或许让美联储对缩表计划心存顾虑
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
中国财经
中国经济将呈现“前高后稳” 全年增速料为6.8%--国家信息中心
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
深度分析
焦点：OPEC采取行动限制尼日利亚石油产量 呼吁加强配合减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月24日 / 凌晨5点31分 / 1 天前

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,929 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

Julius Baer

Julius Bar had its most successful six months of attracting new assets from wealthy clients since the financial crisis, it said on Monday, boosted by a recent push to recruit more private bankers.

Givaudan

Givaudan Chief Executive Gilles Andrier expects faster organic growth in the second half of 2017, he told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Company Statements

* Leonteq CEO Jan Schoch tells newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft he no longer expects to make a loss in 2017 due to higher demand for structured products, lower costs and a positive impact from rising volatility.

* Energiedienst Holding expects operating profit of 40-50 million euros in 2017 after half-year EBIT rose to 20.6 million euros in the first six months.

* Meyer Burger has received new contracts of around 22 million francs from an Asian customer for its MB PERC cell technology, the group announced.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has submitted a new drug application to the FDA for LuMeBlue‍, its drug aimed at upping adenoma detection rates.

* Content marketing and digital media group 5EL said it was informed by Highlight Event & Entertainment that the event marketing holding group ad purchased 0.6 million shares in 5EL, or slightly below 20 percent ownership interest.

Economy

* (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below