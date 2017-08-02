Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug. 2

Aug 2 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,080 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks today:

Company Statements

* SGS said it has acquired CTR Consulting Testing Research, an Italian company working with industrial, oil and gas, and power generation clients, for an undisclosed sum. SGS also said it has bought Maco Customs Service, a privately-held company based in the Netherlands.

* Glarner Kantonalbank reported H1 net profit up 16 pct at 10.0 million Swiss francs ($10.35 million).

* Pargesa reported 1H net income of 252.5 million Swiss francs ($261.22 million), compared to a loss 361.2 million francs for the first half of 2016.

* Novavest said it is expanding its real estate portfolio by acquiring two properties for a total of 22.5 million Swiss francs.

‍​

Economy

* Switzerland's consumer sentiment index improve to -3 points in the third quarter.

* June retail sales due at 0715 GMT

* Purchasing managers index for July due at 0730 GMT