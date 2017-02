The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Covidien to acquire Oridion in all-cash transaction

* Newron and Zambon enter into strategic collaboration and licence option for Safinamide in the EU and US

* NEW VALUE AG : Write-off of the investment in Solar Industries AG

* Petroplus Announces Exemption from Certain Regulatory Reporting and Publicity Requirements

* Share Offer for Synchronica: Offer Declared Unconditional as to Acceptances

ECONOMY

* Swiss March inflation data due at 0715 GMT