公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 12:41 BJT

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

Roche, in a letter to Illumina Inc shareholders, called its sweetened $51-a-share offer for the maker of genetic analysis equipment "a more than reasonable starting point for negotiations."

