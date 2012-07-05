Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
ZURICH, July 5 Swiss stocks are expected to open a touch lower on Thursday, amid a fractional slide in European stocks ahead of widely anticipated moves from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to stimulate the economy.
Switzerland's blue-chip Swiss Market Index was set to open 0.1 percent lower at 6195.67, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut, the world's largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was confident it would meet its financial targets after double-digit growth in the Americas and Asias supported volume growth in the third quarter.
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)