Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Monday, Aug 13

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it to had agreed to acquire Bank of America's Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management business, bumping up its assets by 40 percent.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI, March 1 Surprised again by India's strong official growth statistics, economists are relying increasingly on high-frequency indicators like bank credit and rail freight to gauge the real health of Asia's third-largest economy.
* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility