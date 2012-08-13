版本:
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Monday, Aug 13

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it to had agreed to acquire Bank of America's Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management business, bumping up its assets by 40 percent.

