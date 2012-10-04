Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

ZURICH Oct 4 Swiss stocks were poised to open
the session a tad higher on Thursday, in line with other
European exchanges ahead of fresh U.S. economic data and a
European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.2 percent
higher at 6,615 points, premarket data from bank Julius Baer
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOBEL BIOCARE
Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said unfavourable
media coverage in Japan on its implant treatments damaged its
third-quarter sales and will impact revenues and profits for the
year.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Peach Property said it was starting the 'Living
108' high-end owner-occupied flats in Berlin.
* The board of Orascom Development has decided to
revive the listing and placing of up to 10 percent of equity
capital of Egyptian subsidiary Orascom Hotels & Development.
* Swisslog's CEO Remo Brunschwiler is to leave the
company, to take over the role of CEO at Selecta Group as of
Jan. 2013. Swisslog's board will give further details on a
successor in due course.
ECONOMY
Q2 Swiss industrial orders are due at 0715 GMT