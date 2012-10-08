Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 8

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Oct 8 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer announces details of the rights offering in connection with the partial financing of the acquisition of the international wealth management business of Bank of America Merrill Lynch outside the United States and Japan.
For more, click on
EFG INTERNATIONAL
EFG International's subsidiary EFG Financial Products launches IPO, shares priced at 40-50 francs per registered share.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Safra has announced that up to the expiry of the offer period at 16.00 CEST on 5 October 2012, a total of 30,480,047 registered B shares of Bank Sarasin, representing 97.45% of 31,277,654 shares to which the offer relates, were tendered under the offer.
ECONOMY
* Unemployment data for Sept. Due at 0545 GMT
* CPI data for Sept. Die at 0715 GMT
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.