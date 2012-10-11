Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 11

ZURICH Oct 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with other European markets, as concerns about the global growth outlook and weak company earnings sapped risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.6 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

The head of an internal UBS probe into "rogue trader" Kweku Adoboli, accused of losing the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, did not consider whether others at the bank might have been involved, a London court heard.

For related news, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it has launched a share offering to finance the acquisition of Folli Follie Group and will seek to place up to 2.69 million newly issued shares.

* Georg Fischer said Pascal Boillat would take over as the new head of GF AgieCharmilles when Jean-Pierre Wilmes retires on Jan. 1, 2013.

* Sonova said it was exploring the reorganisation of Advanced Bionics in France.