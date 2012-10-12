Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 12

ZURICH Oct 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with other European bourses as uncertainty about Spain's debt crisis and earnings season gloom kept a lid on risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya showed "significant early effect" in reducing brain volume loss at six months, according to a new analysis of two late-stage studies.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS acquires Australian Radiation Services Pty. Ltd, in Melbourne, Australia.

* Sulzer said order intake rose 12.3 percent in the first nine months of the year to 2.97 billion Swiss francs, driven by its major pump acquisition.

* Dufry plans to issue U.S. dollar denominated Senior Notes with a target deal size of approximately $500 million.

* Carlo Gavazzi posted first-half sales of 69 million Swiss francs and said it had been adversely affected by lower demand in Spain and Italy.

* Elma Group said revenue fell 7.5 percent in the first nine months of the year to 83.3 million Swiss francs.