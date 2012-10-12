Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 12

ZURICH Oct 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Friday, in line with other European
bourses as uncertainty about Spain's debt crisis and earnings
season gloom kept a lid on risk appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday its
multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya showed "significant early
effect" in reducing brain volume loss at six months, according
to a new analysis of two late-stage studies.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS acquires Australian Radiation Services Pty.
Ltd, in Melbourne, Australia.
* Sulzer said order intake rose 12.3 percent in the
first nine months of the year to 2.97 billion Swiss francs,
driven by its major pump acquisition.
* Dufry plans to issue U.S. dollar denominated
Senior Notes with a target deal size of approximately $500
million.
* Carlo Gavazzi posted first-half sales of 69
million Swiss francs and said it had been adversely affected by
lower demand in Spain and Italy.
* Elma Group said revenue fell 7.5 percent in the
first nine months of the year to 83.3 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY