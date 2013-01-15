Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15

ZURICH, January 15 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

* Roche said it has appointed John C. Reed as Head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) and member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee. Mike Burgess, currently ad interim Head of pRED, has decided to leave Roche.

* Geberit said fourth quarter sales rose 7.3 percent to 501.4 million francs ($546.69 million).

* Cosmo's licensee in the U.S. Santarus receives FDA approval of UCERIS for the induction of remission in patients with active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis.

* Calida is acquiring a 29 percent strategic stake in French outdoor clothing producer LAFUMA Group which generated turnover of 225 million euro ($300.73 million) last year.

* Leclanché S.A. reported total consolidated revenues a 20.1 percent increase in total consolidate revenues of 16.1 million in 2012.

