Swiss stocks - Factors to watch

ZURICH Jan 16 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
DUFRY AG
Private equity firm Advent International is planning to sell
its stake in Dufry AG, equivalent to about 13 percent of the
Swiss airport retailer's capital, and has appointed Morgan
Stanley as bookrunner, Advent said in a statement on Tuesday
after the market close.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The world's biggest maker of chocolate and cocoa products is
due to post a first-quarter trading update at 0600 GMT.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales are due at 0815 GMT.