Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 17

ZURICH Jan 17 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

SGS

Testing and inspection company SGS publishes full-year results at 0600 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited successfully places Basel III compliant tier 2 capital.

ECONOMY

* The SNB publishes preliminary annual results at 0630 GMT.

* Swiss producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT.

