Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 18

ZURICH Jan 18 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen trimming the previous day's gains.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG said U.S. regulators will allow it to begin selling the company's reserve stock of adult Tamiflu capsules, and that the extra supplies of the flu treatment should meet U.S. demand for that formulation for the rest of this flu season.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Barry Callebaut said it was buying a chocolate factory in Sweden and signed an outsourcing agreement in Denmark to boost its presence in Scandinavia.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Von Roll Holding AG issues a profit warning for the fiscal year 2012.

* Advent International Corporation, has sold a total of 3,879,609 registered shares of Dufry AG increasing the company's free float to 88 percent.

* Transocean said the value of new contracts or extensions since the December 17, 2012 fleet update summary is approximately $235 million.

* Zehnder Group said sales rose 2 percent in 2012 to 524 million euros and it expects full-year net profit to be 20 percent lower than last year.

* The Board of Directors at Nobel Biocare proposes Franz Maier for election.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals has received a negative opinion on its Marketing Authorization Application for Raxone as a potential therapy for Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy.