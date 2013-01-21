Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 21

ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly firmer on Monday, although the index was likely to be weighed by a fall in Richemont shares after the luxury goods group reported disappointing third-quarter sales.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.1 percent at 7,364 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

UBS UBSN.VX plans to grow its commodities index business even as the firm winds down its fixed income unit, retaining what bank executives see as an important product for UBS's wealth management clients.

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods group, maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches, gave a cautious outlook on Monday after slowing wholesale demand for its pricey products pushed third-quarter sales growth below forecasts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* shaPE Capital AG said net asset value per share increased by 4.3 percent to 203.34 Sfr over the last quarter of the year, driven mainly by higher valuations and the positive effect of share buybacks.

* ADB Group preliminary unaudited reports of the year 2012 financial results indicate that revenue of the Group in year 2012 grew more than 10 pct over year 2011 and that net income is in the range of 1-2 pct of sales.

* Starrag Group wins Chairman's Silver Award for Innovation in 2012 from British Aerospace Systems.

PRIVATE BANKS

* Brazilian-Swiss bank Safra and a Chinese bank are among the three bidders for Generali SpA's Swiss private bank, BSI, in a deal worth 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion), two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

* Michel Derobert, head of Swiss private banking association, tells the Tages-Anzeiger he won't stand in the way of automatic exchange of bank client information although he prefers withholding tax deals.

ECONOMY

Industrial orders data due at 0815 GMT.