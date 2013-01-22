Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday, Jan 22

ZURICH Jan 22 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said Charles Dallara, currently
Managing Director of the Institute of International Finance or
IIF, will join the firm as a U.S.-based partner and will further
assume the role of Americas chairman. Partners will propose
Dallara as a new board member and vice chairman of the board of
directors at its shareholder meeting May 2.
* Interroll said it has received a dynamic storage
order worth nearly 6.5 million Swiss francs for high density
pallet flow storage to be installed in two new distribution
centres for Red Bull in Thailand.
ECONOMY