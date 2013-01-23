Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 23

ZURICH Jan 23 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker is due to publish full-year results at
0600 GMT.
SWISS RE
Data aggregator Property Claims Service (PCS) upped its
insured loss estimate from superstorm Sandy to $18.75 billion,
leaving investors in a catastrophe bond issued by Swiss Re
facing possible losses.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer said its board approved a previously
disclosed capital increase of 142,048.14 Swiss francs by issuing
7,102,407 registered shares to pay for Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's private banking unit outside the U.S.
* Ascom said it expects a full-year profit of 20
million Swiss francs following revenues of around 450 million
francs, and will propose an increased dividend of 0.30 francs
per share in the form of a tax-free distribution from the
capital contribution reserves.
ECONOMY
Swiss ZEW investor sentiment index due at 1000 GMT.