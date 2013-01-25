Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Jan 25 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
Citi and UBS must arbitrate a healthcare group's claim stemming from $234 million in auction rate securities in a dispute over who is considered a "customer" for purposes of securities arbitration, a federal appeals court panel has ruled.
For related news, click on
LOGITECH
Logitech's chief executive said his company will decide within 90 days whether to sell the video-conferencing arm it bought in 2009 for $405 million after this week writing down the unit's value by more than half.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta says upon closing of the mandatory reopening of its bid for Devgen, 98.32 percent of the total number of shares in Devgen have been tendered.
* Zuger Kantonalbank FY 2012 net profit of CHF 61.2 million is slightly higher than last year.
* Elma Electronic said revenue in second half year 2012 stabilized despite challenging market environment. Full year revenues were 111.1 million Sfr, a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to the previous year.
* Daetwyler Holding unaudited net revenue increased by a total of 9.6 percent year on year to CHF 1,414.2 million (2011: CHF 1,290.5 million), growth boosted by acquisitions.
* Pargesa Holding said Groupe Bruxelles (GBL)Lambert (GBL), in which it holds a 50 percent stake, placed 1 billion euros of bonds exchangeable into existing GDF Suez shares, or approximately half the GDF suez shares owned by GBL.
ECONOMY
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.