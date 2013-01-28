Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 28

ZURICH Jan 28 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Zurich Insurance Group said it can maintain its dividend
policy despite an estimated $700 million in damage claims
relating to super storm Sandy.
BANKS
Switzerland believes it can clinch a deal with U.S.
authorities to end investigations into its banks over helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes, the country's finance minister
said on Saturday.
SWISS-LISTED COMPANIES
An overwhelming majority of Swiss voters is set to approve a
referendum giving shareholders power to curb executive rewards,
according to an opinion poll conducted mid-January.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schlatter said it recorded 104.6 million Swiss
francs in order from 130 million france, net sales slipped to
115.5 million francs from 117.7 million francs, and order intake
fell to 40 million francs from 50.9 million francs.
* Tornos said it is recruiting to succeed head of
sales Willi Nef, who has resigned from his function in order to
pursue other interests outside Tornos.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank continues to keep all monetary
policy tools at the ready to keep the still highly valued Swiss
franc in check, chairman Thomas Jordan said in televised
comments on Friday.
* The Swiss franc is still too strong despite weakening
against the euro in recent weeks but it is up to the central
bank to decide on any action, Finance Minister Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf said on Saturday.