Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 21

ZURICH Feb 21 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, in line with other European markets
after a late session sell off on Wall Street and
across-the-board losses in Asia overnight as investors took some
recent gains off the table.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent
lower at 7,594 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said it would redeem $1.5 billion in tier 1
capital notes, part of measures to manage it capital to comply
with tougher regulation.
SWISS RE
The world's number 2. reinsurer's 2012 earnings rose almost
60 percent as a hike in premiums and margins, the release of
cash set aside for claims that did not materialise and
investment gains offset Hurricane Sandy losses.
STRAUMANN
Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants,
hopes its focus on cost cuts and investments in North America,
China and Brazil will help it make more profit in 2013 even if
the dental market remains sluggish.
* Swiss trade data for January due at 0700 GMT.