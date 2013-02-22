Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 22

ZURICH Feb 22 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday, in line with other European markets which
shaped to bounce off technical support after losing ground the
previous session as investors took profits from a recent market
run up.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent
higher at 7,533 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
Swiss lawmakers backed financial regulator FINMA on Thursday
over its handling of an investigation into UBS's attempted
manipulation of Libor interest rates, including the standing
aside of a top official who was formerly at UBS.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova said Boots UK Limited acquired a 49
percent minority stake in David Ormerod Hearing Centres, a
Sonova Group company.
* The Schlatter Group to further simplify its
organizational structure and to strengthen its equity base in
the long term.
RESEARCH
* Nomura raises target price on Swiss Re to 67
Swiss francs from 60 francs; rating reduce.