Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 25

ZURICH Feb 25 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday in line with other European markets, but
uncertainty about an unpredictable Italian election was likely
to keep a lid on risk appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
to 7,575 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NESTLE
Italy's Health Ministry said on Saturday that tests had
found no trace of horse DNA in minced beef meals by Swiss food
giant Nestle that were removed from sale on Monday.
For related news, click on:
BASILEA
HBM Healthcare Investments has called on Swiss biotech group
Basilea to repay 5 Swiss francs ($5.4) per registered share from
the company's capital reserves, a move that would cost roughly
48 million francs.
For related news, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis reports Phase III data showing
omalizumab improved itch in patients with a chronic form of
hives who failed standard therapy.
* Bellevue said it will propose a dividend of 2
Swiss francs per share after swinging a 6.5 million franc net
profit. It will also submit a proposal to create authorized
capital equivalent to approximately 15 percent of paid up share
capital.
ECONOMY
Switzerland is making good progress on an agreement to tax
assets held by Italians in Swiss banks accounts, but it might be
difficult for any deal to come into force before 2015, a
spokesman for the Swiss State Secretariat for International
Financial Affairs (SIF) said.
For related news, click on: