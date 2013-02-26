Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 26

ZURICH Feb 26 Swiss stocks were expected to fall sharply on Tuesday, in line with other European markets after elections in Italy produced a parliamentary deadlock.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 2 percent to 7,438 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

UBS AG is expanding its capital markets and mergers advisory business in Brazil even as it cuts back in those areas globally, and despite worries over Brazil's economic policy and the Swiss bank's refusal to use lending to win business.

NESTLE

The world's biggest food group has agreed to buy U.S. medical foods company Pamlab, the latest in a string of recent acquisitions as the company expands in health and nutrition.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance Group today announced the successful placement of dated subordinated notes in an amount of EUR 788 million. The Notes will mature in October 2043 and are first callable in October 2023.

* Georg Fischer AG said 2012 operating profit (EBIT) reached 221 million Swiss francs, down from 233 million in 2011 on account of low capacity utilization at several European plants.

* Swissquote says 2012 profits stable despite a decline in client activity.

* Lifewatch AG says 2012 results confirm successful turnaround, full year EBIT of $4.17 million against a negative 28.22 million a year earlier.

* Walter Meier increases 2012 sales to over 700 million Swiss francs thanks to acquisitions.

* Implenia said core profit (EBIT) generated by the divisions exceeded Implenia's medium-term target of 100 million Swiss francs a year earlier than expected.

ECONOMY

Non-farm payrolls for Q4 2012 due at 0815 GMT.