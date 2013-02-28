Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 28

Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line
with European markets, helped by reassurances about continued
support from central banks.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
to 7,510, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
UBS
Two former UBS AG traders in Singapore are suing the bank
for wrongful dismissal, saying the bank fired them to lessen its
role in the alleged manipulation of reference rates used to
price currency derivatives known as non-deliverable forwards.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Syngenta : U.S. Department of Agriculture
approves Agrisure Duracade corn rootworm trait, enabling launch
in the United States for the 2014 planting season
* Kudelski reports 2012 results: total revenues of
CHF 860.3 million sustained by strong emerging markets
* AEVIS Holding SA increased revenues in the fiscal
year 2012 by 70 percent to CHF 341.5 million due to acquisitions
* ORIOR Group presents solid results for 2012:
Revenues increase to CHF 501.5 million, EBITDA and net profit
only slightly below year-ago levels
ECONOMY
* The growth of the Swiss economy slowed to 0.2 percent in
the fourth quarter, but was still healthier than most analysts
had predicted due to robust domestic consumption.