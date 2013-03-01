Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

ZURICH, March 1 Swiss stocks were indicated to fall at the open on Friday as lacklustre Chinese manufacturing data and the prospects of automatic spending cuts being triggered in the United States sapped appetite for shares.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent to 7,576 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

BANKS

Switzerland's chief finance diplomat urged caution in a domestic debate on automating the exchange of data on alleged tax cheats, saying the system may not win the favour worldwide that it has in most of the European Union.

For related news, click on:

NOVARTIS

The European Commission has approved Novartis' drug Ilaris for patients with an often painful form of inflammatory arthritis, the drugmaker said on Friday.

For related news, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech said it would book a cash charge of approximately $12-$14 million in the fourth quarter, as it cuts jobs and realigns its business to achieve incremental cost savings of $16 to $18 million for the full-year 2014.

* Schweiter Technologies Group said net income rose 28 percent in 2012 to 61 million Swiss francs ($65.49 million).

* PSP Swiss Property said it would propose a dividend of 3.20 francs per share after net income excluding changes in fair value rose by 8.5 percent to 161.6 million francs in 2012.

* Calida Group said net profit fell to 20.6 million francs in 2012, owing to an increased tax burden and slightly higher financial expenses.

* Charles Voegele said net sales fell to 972 million francs from 1.016 billion a year earlier.

* Leclanché SA said it had obtained a time extension of its bridge loan to June 30 to provide the company with additional flexibility to proceed with its financing program.

ECONOMY

* Swiss purchasing managers' index due at 0830 GMT.

($1 = 0.9315 Swiss francs)