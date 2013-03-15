Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

ZURICH, March 15 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly up on Friday in line with other European markets as investors hoped for another batch of strong U.s. economic data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher at 7,852 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

INVESTMENT BANKS

JPMorgan Chase kept its top spot for investment banking revenues last year while Citigroup and Barclays made the biggest improvement compared with 2011, a study showed on Thursday.

Industry analytics firm Coalition said JPMorgan's investment banking revenues of $24.1 billion put it ahead of second-placed Goldman Sachs and a trio of banks shared third place - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Deutsche Bank . Barclays ranked sixth.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Swiss luxury chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said strong demand for its sweet treats in Europe and the United States pushed its net profit and profitability up in 2012, meeting forecasts and allowing the group to raise its dividend.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis compound LDK378 receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer

* Dufry with strong performance in 2012

* Daetwyler Group said its 2012 net result grew 32.5 percent to 127.5 million Swiss francs. It will propose a dividend of 2.60 francs per bearer share.

* Precious Woods said all of the 309,451 new shares from the ordinary capital increase have been successfully placed.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import prices due at 0815 GMT.