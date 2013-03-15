Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

ZURICH, March 15 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly up on Friday in line with other European markets
as investors hoped for another batch of strong U.s. economic
data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher
at 7,852 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
INVESTMENT BANKS
JPMorgan Chase kept its top spot for investment
banking revenues last year while Citigroup and Barclays
made the biggest improvement compared with 2011, a
study showed on Thursday.
Industry analytics firm Coalition said JPMorgan's investment
banking revenues of $24.1 billion put it ahead of second-placed
Goldman Sachs and a trio of banks shared third place -
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Deutsche Bank
. Barclays ranked sixth.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Swiss luxury chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said
strong demand for its sweet treats in Europe and the United
States pushed its net profit and profitability up in 2012,
meeting forecasts and allowing the group to raise its dividend.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis compound LDK378 receives FDA
Breakthrough Therapy designation for ALK+ non-small cell lung
cancer
* Dufry with strong performance in 2012
* Daetwyler Group said its 2012 net result grew 32.5
percent to 127.5 million Swiss francs. It will propose a
dividend of 2.60 francs per bearer share.
* Precious Woods said all of the 309,451 new shares
from the ordinary capital increase have been successfully
placed.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer and import prices due at 0815 GMT.