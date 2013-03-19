Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

ZURICH, March 19 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
BALOISE
The Swiss insurer is due to publish full-year results at
0600 GMT.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Forbo said it will pay out 12 Swiss francs
($12.70)per share -- unchanged on the year -- after full-year
net profit rose to 197.2 million francs from 146.5 million
francs, helped by disposal and pension fund gains.
* BKW AG said Ueli Dietiker has decided to step down from
the company's board at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May
2013.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs)