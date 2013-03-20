Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

BRIEF-Gambero Rosso signs commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
ZURICH, March 20 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG and a buyout group comprising KKR & Co LP KKR.N and Hellman & Friedman LLC have joined the bidding for Life Technologies Corp LIFE.O, a genetic testing company coveted for its advanced diagnostics and steady cash flow, according to people familiar with the matter.
For more, click on:
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
U.S. mortgage finance company Freddie Mac FMCC.OB is suing more than a dozen banks for losses from the alleged manipulation of the benchmark interest rate known as Libor.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bobst posted consolidated sales of 1.26 billion Swiss francs in 2012, down 0.5 percent compared to 2011.
* Schweiter Technologies said the Board of Directors will propose at the company's annual general meeting to distribute a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share.
* ALTIN AG said it has appointed Tony Morrongiello as CEO of the company.
* Aryzta AG announces the issuance of a 300 Swiss franc million Hybrid Instrument and said the proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance existing debt and/or for general corporate purposes.
ECONOMY
* Swiss investor sentiment indicator ZEW due at 1000 GMT.
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* Markets await US-China summit with geopolitical implications
ZURICH, April 6 French group Saint-Gobain has extended until the end of this year its contract to buy a controlling stake in Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika from Sika's founding family and may prolong it again until the end of 2018, it said.