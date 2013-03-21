Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

ZURICH, March 21 Swiss stocks were set to edge
slightly higher on Thursday, as Cyprus' debt crisis keeps
investors on edge amid a pick-up in Chinese factory activity and
a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain its stimulus
programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 7,857 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday
NOVARTIS
Novartis drug Afinitor, expected to be a big seller for the
Swiss group, has been rejected by Britain's health cost agency
NICE due to uncertainty over its survival benefits in breast
cancer.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said a change in how it accounts for
employee benefits will reduce 2012 net financial income by 164
million Swiss francs. The on-going impact for 2013 and beyond is
expected to be of a similar magnitude. There was no impact on
Roche's operating income or net assets from this change.
* Novartis said new data shows its drug Gilenya
significantly reduces the rate of brain volume loss across three
large Phase III studies.
* Kuoni said it is selling its tour operating
activities in France to local management in a management
buy-out. The travel firm swung to a full-year net loss of 13.2
million Swiss francs from a 33.3 million franc year-ago profit
after charges to withdraw from loss-making European tour
operating activities.
* Rieter said full-year net profit shrank to 26.5
million Swiss francs from 119 million francs, proposed a
dividend of 2.50 francs per share to be paid out of the reserves
from capital contributions.
*U Blox said full-year net profit rose 17.2 million
francs from 16.5 million and that it will propose paying a 1.00
per share dividend from capital reserves.
* Tamedia said it will propose a 4.50 Swiss franc
per share dividend after full-year net profit fell to 152
million francs from 178.8 million year-ago.
* Walter Meier said shareholders approved creating a
single share class and compensation of 5 percent for voting
shares held to date.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 5.3 percent in
February to 16.145 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday.