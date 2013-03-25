Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

ZURICH, March 25 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, in line with other European markets after Cyprus averted financial collapse by securing a last-ditch deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro bailout.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 7,774 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS BANKS

The Swiss government on Sunday denied a newspaper report that the country had reached a deal in principle with the United States over undeclared funds hidden by wealthy Americans in Swiss offshore bank accounts.

NESTLE

Nestle is recalling some special chunky varieties of its iconic KitKat chocolate brand, mainly in Britain but also in seven other markets, after consumers found pieces of plastic in the product.

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Monday that Japanese health regulators have approved a new formulation of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra.

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators approved on Friday a hand-held inhaler made by Swiss drug maker Novartis AG to treat a type of bacterial lung infection that often affects cystic fibrosis patients.

UBS

UBS AG is in talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle allegations the bank defrauded investors in a mortgage bond deal that soured during the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CLARIANT

Clariant would consider another deal of similar size to Sued-Chemie, a German chemical firm it acquired in 2011 for roughly $2 billion, its chairman told a newspaper.

MEYER BURGER

Meyer Burger said it would tap shareholders for 150 million Swiss francs ($159.54 million) to restore its depleted cash pile after a slump in demand for solar cells pushed it to a full-year loss.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Richemont said its group public relations director Pilar Boxford would retire on April 1, 2013. She will not be replaced on the group's management committee.

* Gottex posted an operating loss of $4.1 million in 2012 compared with an operating profit of $0.7 million a year earlier.

* PubliGroupe said it had successfully concluded its share buy-back programme of 25 million Swiss francs.

* Sulzer is expanding its ceramic materials production in Barchfeld, Germany.