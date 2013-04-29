Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

ZURICH, April 29 Swiss stocks were expected to
trade little changed at the open of trading on Monday, after
Asian shares inched ahead.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at
7,858 points, according to pre-market indications provided by
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
The U.S. government announced its second civil fraud lawsuit
against Novartis AG in four days, accusing a unit of
the Swiss drugmaker of paying multimillion-dollar kickbacks to
doctors in exchange for prescribing its drugs.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Belgium has pared back its public debt with the sale of the
structured credit portfolio held by its 'bad bank', Royal Park
Investments, to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star and Credit
Suisse, the finance ministry said.
For more, click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance has backed away from deal talks
in emerging markets as prices hot up, the insurer's chairman
said in a newspaper interview.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas has expanded
its adviser force in New York with a veteran team from rival
brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Walter Meier said it is selling its wholesale air
conditioning business in Germany to Swegon, after withdrawing
earlier from France and Britain.
* Basilea said it presented new data on development
drugs at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and
Infectious Diseases, or ECCMID in Berlin.
* Myriad said it completed the acquisition of RCS
products and intellectual property from Metaswitch, meant to
extend and enhance the social messaging portfolio the company
provides to network operators.
* Forbo said shareholders reelected Albert Gnaegi
and Michael Pieper to the board and approved a 12 franc payment
to shareholders from capital contribution reserve, exempt from
withholding tax.
* EFG said shareholders approved a 0.10 franc per
share payout and elected Nico Burki and Bernd von Maltzan as
additional members of the board.
* EFG Financial Products said it hired Nathan
Parker as head of operational services effective April 29.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT