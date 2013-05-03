Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 3

ZURICH May 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen falling ahead of U.S. monthly jobs data which seem set to confirm the world's biggest economy has been losing steam.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 7,895 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

The Swiss bank has tapped a former Deutsche Bank investment banker to join its financial institutions group in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters that was sent to UBS employees on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle USA's pizza division announced the voluntary recall of select production codes of four different frozen pizzas sold in the U.S.

* Partners Group invested in a 350'000 square foot portfolio of offices located in Stockley Park business park and Croydon, London.

* The Burkhalter Group is buying Wiedmann Elektro AG in Derendingen, which generates annual sales of 800,000 Swiss francs, and said it planned to make more acquisitions if the price is right.