Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

ZURICH May 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open just lower on Monday, despite a rise in Asian stocks following an upbeat U.S. labour force report that sent Wall Street to an all-time closing high last week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 7,927 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG sued the former vice president of its emerging markets group on Friday, claiming she stole confidential documents and trade secrets to transfer business to her new employer, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

BANKS

Germany's finance minister sees no chance of renegotiating a failed bilateral deal with Switzerland that would have sought to sweep Swiss accounts clean of German tax dodgers, even after the country's foreign minister renewed his calls for a second try.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it signed an agreement with Angkasa Pura I to operate duty free and duty paid shops in Ngurah Rai International Airport Bali, Indonesia, part of expanding its geographic presence in Asia, especially in emerging markets and tourist destinations.

* Swissquote said it expects 2013 revenue growth, an up to 10 percent increase in client number, and 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) in net new money.

* SGS said it is acquiring privately-owned Enger Engenharia SA, a Brazilian consulting engineering firm which employs 410 staff and generated revenue in 2012 in excess of 75 million Brazilian real ($37.27 million).

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank see no reason to abandon the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on its safe-haven franc currency soon, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine was quoted as saying on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9339 Swiss francs) ($1 = 2.0126 Brazilian reals)