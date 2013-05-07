Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

ZURICH May 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open
little changed on Tuesday as other European share markets were
indicated slightly firmer but Asian stocks were capped by weak
global growth data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 7,928
points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ADECCO
Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said
revenues had stabilised or improved slightly in parts of Europe
and it expects more favourable economic conditions towards the
end of the year.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche's Kadcyla medicine approved in Switzerland
in the treatment of a particularly aggressive form of breast
cancer
* DKSH partners with Hormel Foods in Thailand,
Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia and Myanmar
* Panalpina reported a consolidated profit of CHF
14 million for the first quarter of 2013.
* Dufry : In the first quarter 2013, Dufry's
turnover grew by 1.7 percent to CHF 736.4 million
* Oerlikon continues solid profitability in
challenging environment. Order intake increased by 1 percent
year-over-year to CHF 763 million.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved slightly to
-5 points in April from -6 points in January, the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.1 percent in April from 3.2 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Tuesday.
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was
auctioning a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2024.
* SNB publishes monthly foreign currency reserves data 0700
GMT