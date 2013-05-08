Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

ZURICH May 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly firmer on Wednesday as European stock futures pointed
to more gains following strong Chinese trade data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent at
7,983 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer. The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim said cost savings and
price hikes as well as the sale of a stake in Cement Australia
helped it offset weaker sales volumes due to harsh winter
weather to post an increase in first-quarter profit.
ACTELION
Actelion should continue a late-stage study into a
new heart and lung drug, independent monitors have recommended,
with final results now expected by mid-2014, giving the biotech
firm hope it has a further product in its pipeline.
RICHEMONT
Luxury goods group Richemont has appointed new
chief executives to two of its brands, naming Jerome Lambert as
head of its Montblanc pens business and Daniel Riedo at the
Jaeger-Le Coultre watch manufacturer.
UBS
Robbie DeRooy, a veteran broker from UBS's Wealth Management
Americas division has moved to rival brokerage Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, joining the company's office in West Palm
Beach, Florida.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse investment banker Sebastian Grigg has been
appointed vice chairman of the bank's EMEA investment banking
department after having spent six years at the helm of the
company's UK investment banking team.
BSI
Generali's private bank BSI attracted bids below
its estimated 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) book
value, four people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kardex Stow and Averys, specializing in static
racks and storage systems, announce their plans to join forces
* Novartis AG at UBS investor day
* Kuehne & Nagel shareholders approve all
proposals of the Board of Directors
* Schweiter Technologies AG shareholder meeting.
* Pargesa Holding earnings release
* Vetropack Holding shareholder meeting
* Vaudoise Assurances Holding shareholders approve
all board proposals at shareholder meeting
* Meyer Burger says 99.62 percent of subscription
rights exercised in rights issue, raising a gross 151.7 million
Sfr
* Evolva shareholders approve all board proposals at
shareholder meeting
* Vodafone certifies u-blox LISA 3G modules for M2M
ECONOMY
Swiss consumer price data due at 0715 GMT.