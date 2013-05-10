Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

ZURICH May 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly firmer on Friday, in line with other European
exchanges as forecast-beating earnings from the world's largest
steelmaker ArcelorMittal gave rise to some optimism
for Europe's heavyweights.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent at
8099 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ABB
ABB Chief Executive Joe Hogan is to leave the company for
private reasons, the company said on Friday, adding that the
CEO's departure date has not yet been decided, and that a
successor will be named in due course.
UBS
U.S. prosecutors are seeking record prison terms, including
one approaching 20 years, for three former UBS AG bankers who
were convicted of conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and towns by
scheming to rig bids to invest municipal bond proceeds.
NOVARTIS
Novartis said on Friday its Ilaris drug has been approved by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat active
systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a serious form of
childhood arthritis.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Swatch Group said it had appointed its
chairwoman Nayla Hayek to be CEO of Harry Winston, Inc.
* Barry Callebaut said it is fully committed to
winning back an investment grade rating after Moody's downgraded
the firm to Ba1 corporate rating, from Baa3, due to debt taken
on to acquire Singapore-based Petra Foods Ltd.'s cocoa
ingredients business.
* Partners Group said it integrate all investment
and client service activities in Italy with Perennius Capital
Partners, the Swiss firm's exclusive Italian partner since 2007.
* Pargesa said it swung to a first-quarter net loss
of 61 million Swiss francs ($64.84 million) after a 41.6 million
franc impairment on its stake in GDF Suez and as
capital gains from disposals fell away.
* Gottex said it agreed with Astmax Asset
Management, Inc. on mutual sub-advisory services to provide
institutional and other Japanese clients with hedge fund and
multi-asset investment solutions.
* BKW said it will propose Bucher
financial chief and Migros-Genossenschaftsbund board member
Roger Baillod to join the board at a shareholder meeting May 17.
* Schweiter said shareholders approved a 40 Swiss
franc per bearer share dividend and reelected Beat Siegrist,
Beat Frey, Lukas Braunschweiler and Jacques Sanche as board
members.
($1 = 0.9408 Swiss francs)