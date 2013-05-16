Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 16

ZURICH May 16 Swiss stocks are expected to open
slightly weaker on Thursday, consolidating after a big rally on
Wednesday fuelled by a weaker franc as other European markets
also steadied.
The Swiss blue-chip index was predicted to open down
0.1 percent at 8,308 points according to premarket indications
from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
RICHEMONT
Richemont chairman and founder Johann Rupert will
take a one-year sabbatical leave from September, leaving
responsibility for the luxury goods group in the hands of a
recently-named joint chief executive team.
For more, click on
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP
Zurich Insurance Group missed expectations on
Thursday with a 7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit and
said it remained on track to meet 2013 targets.
Europe's third-biggest insurer by market capitalisation
posted a net profit of $1.062 billion for the first three months
of the year, missing analysts average forecast in a Reuters poll
for $1.137 billion.
For more, click on:
ROCHE
* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is exploring a sale of
its blood glucose meters business, three people familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as the industry grapples
with increased competition and reimbursement pressure.
* An experimental leukemia treatment that Roche Holding AG
hopes will improve upon its best-selling cancer drug Rituxan
delayed disease progression twice as long as chemotherapy,
according to preliminary trial data released on Wednesday.
* An experimental Roche Holding AG drug that helps the
immune system attack tumors was well tolerated and demonstrated
an impressive effect against a variety of cancers, according to
preliminary trial results released on Wednesday.
* Melanoma patients treated with two Bristol-Myers Squibb
BMY.N drugs fared much better than those who received either of
the medications individually, a new advance for treatments that
harness the body's immune system to fight cancer.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zueblin recorded a consolidated loss of CHF 89
million in the financial year 2012/13. This result is mainly due
to a write-down of CHF 71 million in the value of the
non-strategic portfolio held for sale as a result of a
continuing deterioration of the market environment
* Implenia : Major new project in Zurich Altstetten
- Implenia contracted by Swiss Federal Railways to build 185
apartments and 5000 square meters of business space on the
Letzibach C plot.
* Gategroup achieved solid revenue growth in the
first quarter of 2013. Total revenue was up 4.5% to CHF 686.0
million compared to CHF 656.7 million in the previous year. The
increase was driven by organic growth and acquisitions made in
2012
* Panalpina said all of the board of directors'
proposals were approved at its annual general meeting.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank still sees the franc as overvalued
and will continue to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on
the safe-haven currency as long as necessary, board member Fritz
Zurbruegg was quoted as saying on Thursday.