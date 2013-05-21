Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 21

ZURICH May 21 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

Richemont said Marty Wikstrom is resigning as chief executive of its fashion and accessories businesses, the latest in a string of recent management changes at the world's second biggest luxury group.

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said it settled all pending litigation with Roche Holding AG's unit Genentech on the company's eye drug, Eylea, and cancer drug, Zaltrap.

*Pfizer Inc, which has been on a hot streak with three recent approvals of cancer drugs, stumbled on Monday, saying it was halting a late-stage trial of a drug for aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma after independent monitors found it was not likely to improve survival.

* Roche says etrolizumab meets primary endpoint of clinical remission in moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis at week 10.

Bayer said extended use of its experimental riociguat pill to treat a life-threatening form of high blood pressure in the lungs was shown to be safe and effective in a prolonged trial.

* Switzerland is on the brink of a deal to settle a long-running dispute with U.S. authorities over Swiss banks accused of helping wealthy Americans evade billions of dollars of tax, the finance minister said on Saturday.

* The German state of North-Rhine Westphalia may buy more secret Swiss bank data to clamp down on tax evaders even as politicians seek diplomatic ways to end bank secrecy, its finance minister said on Monday.

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said full-year operating profit fell 42 percent, hit by a provision to cover potential claims against faulty cochlear implants at its subsidiary Advanced Bionics.

* Leclanche SA obtains an increase of its bridge loan

* Novartis : Afinitor significantly extended time without disease progression in women with HER2 positive advanced breast cancer