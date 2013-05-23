Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

ZURICH May 23 Swiss stocks were expected to open sharply lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen falling as sentiment was hurt by a poor factory activity survey from China and concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could decide to cut its bond purchases.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 1.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

SWISS LIFE

Premium income at Switzerland's biggest dedicated life insurer Swiss Life rose 14 percent in the first quarter, helped by strong demand in its biggest market, Switzerland.

LOGITECH

Computer mouse maker Logitech said it was planning to pay a dividend for 2013 and reiterated its FY 2014 financial outlook announced on April 25, 2013.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* CFT said its board will seek shareholder approval to increase the share capital, with an issue price set at 44 francs per share, at the AGM on Thursday.

* Myriad Group AG said Richard Francis was appointed Chief Financial Officer.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA said its Board of Directors had appointed a new Chief Executive Officer for the ADB Group, Mr. Peter Balchin.

* BKW plans to carry out scheduled maintenance work on Muehleberg nuclear power plant (KKM), necessitating a temporary shutdown of the plant between May 24 and May 26, 2013.