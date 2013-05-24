Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24

ZURICH May 24 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday as investors hunt for bargains following the previous day's heavy sell off.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 8,198 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group CSGN.VX has named Jeff Douthit as new co-head of its investment banking department in Chicago, according to an internal memo to staff reviewed by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche's subsidiary Chugai said it has launched a subcutaneous injection formulation of its drug Actemra for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in Japan

* The U.S. FDA allows marketing of Roche's tina-quant hba1cdx assay for the diagnosis of diabetes.

* Burkhalter Holding Ltd publishes conditions for planned share capital increase.

* SIX Exchange Regulation has submitted a sanction proposal against CI Com SA to the Sanction Commission of SIX Swiss Exchange.

* Compagnie Financière Tradition said shareholders voted to increase share capital in connection with a scrip dividend charged to capital reserves.

ECONOMY

* Moody's affirms Switzerland's AAA rating; outlook stable.