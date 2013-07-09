Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

ZURICH, July 9 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Tuesday, tracking a rally on other global markets
triggered by strong U.S. jobs data last week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 7,898 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer. The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
BANKS
A trans-Atlantic rift over derivatives could be ended by an
offer from the U.S. swaps regulator that would spare foreign
banks from some tough U.S. rules, according to two people
briefed on the matter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Adecco successfully issued EUR 400 million Notes
* Leclanche SA secures CHF 17 million medium term
financing
* Peach Property Group AG strengthens
organisational structure and executive management
ECONOMY
* Swiss Federal Statistics Office due to report retail sales
data for May at 0715 GMT
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is
auctioning a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 in a tender.