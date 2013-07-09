Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

ZURICH, July 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a rally on other global markets triggered by strong U.S. jobs data last week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent to 7,898 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

A trans-Atlantic rift over derivatives could be ended by an offer from the U.S. swaps regulator that would spare foreign banks from some tough U.S. rules, according to two people briefed on the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco successfully issued EUR 400 million Notes

* Leclanche SA secures CHF 17 million medium term financing

* Peach Property Group AG strengthens organisational structure and executive management

ECONOMY

* Swiss Federal Statistics Office due to report retail sales data for May at 0715 GMT

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is auctioning a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 in a tender.