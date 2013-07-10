Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

ZURICH, July 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian stocks, after
data showed Chinese exports fell for the first time in more than
a year.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.12 percent
to 7,935 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMMODITIES TRADING
The Swiss canton of Geneva, pressured by EU demands to end
tax breaks, cannot guarantee its proposal for a tax compromise
will get through, its finance minister said, even though trading
houses said less attractive conditions could drive them away.
UBS
UBS won back the title of largest private bank in the world
as inflows of fresh client funds surged last year, indicating
restored confidence following the financial crisis, according to
a study.
ROCHE
Roche said it would stop developing aleglitazar, a
diabetes treatment, due to undesired side effects and lack of
effectiveness.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Galenica said a study has shown Ferinject reduces
need for alternative anaemia treatment in patients with
non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease suffering from
iron deficiency anaemia.
* Syngenta will showcase its crops business with
updates on sunflower, oilseed rape and sugar beet at an investor
event in Russia on Wednesday, which the company say hold
combined sales potential of more than $2.2 billion in 2020.
* Bachem said it has successfully co-developed a
chemical synthesis of Interferon for industrial scale with Tech,
Inc. of Japan.
* Nestle inaugurated the expansion of its milk
factory in the Dominican Republic, part of a 12.9 million Swiss
franc ($13.25 million) investment and the installation of milk
evaporation equipment for the production of Carnation Evaporated
Milk, its main product.
* Alpiq it closed the stake sale of Societa
Elettrica Sopracenerina SA following approval from the relevant
antitrust authorities.
* Ascom said it won a 1.5 million franc follow-on
order from Klinikum Stuttgart for wireless IP-DECT communication
systems.
ECONOMY
Results of federal bond auction due at 0900 GMT
($1 = 0.9735 Swiss francs)