Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

ZURICH, July 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open firmer on Friday, after Wall Street set record highs
following Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's comments
indicating the central bank is not rushing to wind up its
stimulus programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent to
7,996 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS said some of its German offices were searched
in connection with an ongoing tax probe of the Swiss bank's
clients, confirming an earlier media report.