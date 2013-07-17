Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

ZURICH, July 17 Swiss stocks were expected to
hover on Wednesday ahead of comments later in the day by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expected to reiterate
later that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 7,932
points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
. The following are some of the main factors expected
to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NOVARTIS
* Swiss drugmaker Novartis hiked its outlook for
the full-year as delays to a generic competitor for its
blockbuster blood pressure pill Diovan softened the blow of
patent losses.
* A federal court in New York ruled that Mylan Inc's
generic application for a multiple sclerosis drug has not
infringed some of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries'
patents, Mylan said. Israel-based Teva is also suing Momenta
Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG's Sandoz unit and
India-based Natco Pharmaceuticals for infringing
patents.