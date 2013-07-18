Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 18

ZURICH, July 18 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Thursday as a lack of fresh impulses keep
investors on the sidelines ahead of more earnings results from
major companies.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally
weaker at 7,923 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baser..
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
ACTELION
Actelion raised its full-year guidance on Thursday and said
it expected to return to profit growth this year as benefits
from its cost-savings programme kick in faster than expected and
sales of its marketed products hold up.
For more, click on:
LLB
Liechtenstein's second-largest bank LLB said on Thursday
one-off costs related to a U.S. crackdown on undeclared Swiss
funds had dragged down its group result for the first half of
2013.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Roche launches new ProGRP test for more precise
diagnosis in lung cancer.
*Clariant signs long-term ethylene supply contract
with OMV.
*Ascom said it expected a first-half group profit
of around 14.5 million Swiss francs ($15.36 million). It is due
to report half-year 2013 results on Aug. 22.
*Sika said it was acquiring Australian company
Radmix Resources Pty Ltd, a supplier of structural fibres for
shotcrete, and its manufacturing partner Australian Synthetic
Fibres Pty Ltd.
*Charles Voegele Holding AG said it has appointed
Matthias Wunderlin as its new Chief Sales Officer. Wunderlin
will be responsible for managing the group's country
organizations and marketing from 1 November 2013.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 5.5 percent in June
to 16.707 billion Swiss francs ($17.70 billion), the Federal
Customs Office said.
($1 = 0.9439 Swiss francs)